Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Meghan Markle Linked to Run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , , ,
    Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

    Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Meghan “long-shot” replacement for Feinstein seat

    There have long been whisperings about Meghan Markle’s alleged political aspirations. Now, the Mail on Sunday reports, phones “lit up” within minutes of 90-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death with speculation that Meghan “could throw her hat in the ring to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term.”

