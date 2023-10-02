Meghan Markle Linked to Run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate Seat

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Meghan “long-shot” replacement for Feinstein seat

There have long been whisperings about Meghan Markle’s alleged political aspirations. Now, the Mail on Sunday reports, phones “lit up” within minutes of 90-year-old California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death with speculation that Meghan “could throw her hat in the ring to serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term.”

