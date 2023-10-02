Paris Hilton wows in a dazzling silver gown as she joins Emily Ratajkowski and Kris Jenner at the star-studded Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Kris Jenner led the stars at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The Simple Life star, 42, showed off her stunning figure in a dazzling semi-sheer silver dress, teamed with stilettos.

She swept her platinum blonde locks back into a ponytail as she hid her eyes behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Emily looked effortlessly chic in a black figure-hugging midi dress, teamed with tights and heeled boots.

The model, 32, styled her brunette locks with a glamorous blow-dry as she posed for stunning photos outside the venue.

Kris put on a glamorous show in a leather trench coat that she wore over a black dress, while accessorizing in dark shades.

She attended the star-studded show with her partner Corey Gamble and the pair were followed by a camera crew.

Offset looked typically stylish in baggy jeans, paired with a black oversized T-shirt and a padded jacket.

Charli XCX showed off her toned physique in a black sweater and jeans as she posed for a series of sizzling photos.

Paris Fashion Week started on Monday and runs until October 3. 107 brands will present themselves, of which 67 will give catwalk shows.

Balenciaga faced a backlash last November from bondage bears featured in an advertising campaign featuring children.

The brand apologized for a photo shoot featuring a child holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit that outraged hundreds of people online.

Perhaps even more bizarre, a Twitter user discovered that one of the photos in a separate shoot contained an excerpt from the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court opinion in United States v. Williams, which struck down part of a federal law on child pornography was enforced, which was according to Twitter’s own fact. inspectors confirmed.

The ruling determined that offering or soliciting to transfer, sell, deliver, or traffic in child pornography did not violate the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, even if a person charged under the code did not actually possess child pornography to to trade with.

The late Justice Antonin Scalia specifically noted that offers to engage in illegal transactions are categorically excluded from First Amendment protection.

Balenciaga released a statement apologizing for both photoshoots and seemingly suggesting they would take legal action against anyone else involved.

The statement reads: ‘We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been shown with children in this campaign. We immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.

#Looking good: Offset looked typically stylish in baggy jeans, paired with a black oversized T-shirt and a padded jacket

Quirky: He attracted attention by wearing silver futuristic glasses

Glowing: Ashley Graham nailed fall chic in a beige trench coat and heeled boots

A young girl was pictured holding a bondage-style teddy bear and was removed from the gift shop section of the Balenciaga website

‘We apologize for showing disturbing documents in our campaign. We are taking this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.

‘We strongly condemn child abuse in any form. We stand for the safety and well-being of children.’

They later clarified in a statement to DailyMail.com that neither Galimberti – nor photographer Chris Maggio, who took the photos on behalf of the Supreme Court – would be part of any legal action.

A spokesperson said they would sue the creatives hired for the Spring 23 collection photos.