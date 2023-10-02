Al-Hajj describes Nagorno-Karabakh events as “unacceptable ethnic cleansing”

NNA – Member of the ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; parliamentarynbsp;bloc, MP Razi Al-Hajj, called on the international community to intervene to stop the criminal acts in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He wrote today on platform "X": "What happened in the Nagorno-Karabakh region against the Armenian people is an unacceptable ethnic cleansing that violates international laws, and the international community must intervene to stop the criminal acts, return the people of the region to it safely, and protect their rights to a free and dignified life!"

R.Sh.