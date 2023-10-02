Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Hajj describes Nagorno-Karabakh events as “unacceptable ethnic cleansing”

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Member of the ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; parliamentarynbsp;bloc, MP Razi Al-Hajj, called on the international community to intervene to stop the criminal acts in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

    He wrote todaynbsp;on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;What happened in the Nagorno-Karabakh region against the Armenian people is an unacceptable ethnic cleansing thatnbsp;violates international laws, and the international community must intervene to stop the criminal acts, return the people of the region to it safely, and protect their rights to a free and dignified life!rdquo;

