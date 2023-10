NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed before Parliament on Sunday that ldquo;terrorists will never achieve their goals,rdquo; hours after a ldquo;terrorist attackrdquo; in central Ankara, according to ldquo;Agence France-Presse.rdquo;

He said: ldquo;The evil people who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their goals and will never achieve them,rdquo; after an attack in which two police officers were injured and the attackers were killed.

