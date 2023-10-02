Niall Horan cuts a casual figure in a blue polo shirt as he joins fellow golf fan Mark Wahlberg for a day at the Ryder Cup PGA tournament in Rome

<!–

Niall Horan cut a nonchalant figure on Saturday as he enjoyed a day out at the Ryder Cup competition in Rome, Italy.

The One Direction star, 30, is a noted golf fanatic and even boasts a pretty impressive handicap of eight himself.

But Niall watched from the sidelines this time and stayed comfortable in a blue Adidas polo shirt.

He kept a low profile and shielded his face with brown sunglasses while accessorizing with a collection of bracelets and rings.

Niall appeared in good spirits as he basked in the Italian sun and watched the competition at work.

Relaxed: Niall Horan cut a nonchalant figure on Saturday as he enjoyed a day out at the Ryder Cup competition in Rome, Italy

Mark Wahlberg was also spotted enjoying the competition.

The 52-year-old actor opted for a form-fitting pink T-shirt, which showed off his impressive triceps.

He shielded his eyes with black sunglasses and wore a brown cross bracelet.

The Instant Family star appeared engrossed in the day’s events as he kept a close eye on the golf course.

It comes next the Irish musician opened up about his struggle with anxiety, and how it’s something he has to take into account in his daily life.

The This Town hitmaker said he doesn’t have generalized anxiety disorder, but has come to accept that it’s an emotion he does feel, so he decided to channel these feelings into his new album The Show.

“I convinced myself that maybe I wasn’t that anxious or whatever,” he said The Sunday Telegraph.

‘I think we’re experiencing relatively different things. So it felt like the right time to make some songs like that.

Day out: Mark Wahlberg was also spotted enjoying the match

Toned down: The 52-year-old actor opted for a form-fitting pink T-shirt, which showed off his impressive triceps

Focused: He shielded his eyes with black sunglasses and wore a brown cross bracelet

Appearance: The Instant Family star appeared engrossed in the day’s event as he kept a close eye on the golf course

“The only good thing about the pandemic is how thought-provoking it has been, both good and bad. That’s good writing material and it was actually the only time I was able to sit still and think about what had been so crazy for 10 years at that moment.’

Even though he experiences lows, the Slow Hands singer said he’s an “optimistic guy” and that even in the “s**t times,” he always tries to see a silver lining.

This comes as Niall recently announced his tour The Show.

It’s been a big year for the solo artist. After his first appearance as a judge on The Voice US, his contestant Gina Miles won the show.

Speak with PeopleNiall said he was so proud of Gina and said she is ‘beyond gifted’.

“Can you imagine being 19 and winning the biggest TV show in the country? I’m so proud of this girl. “I always felt deeply,” he said.

‘This girl is beyond gifted. There’s a tone to it that, as I’ve always said, is unmistakable and you know it’s a Gina Miles song when you hear it – that will remain the case over time.”

Candid: It comes after the Irish musician opened up about his struggle with anxiety, and how it’s something he has to deal with in his daily life