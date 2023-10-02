Rep. Matt Gaetz: I Will Force Vote to Can McCarthy ‘This Week’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the House GOP’s foil to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday that he will try to remove McCarthy from his leadership post this week.

“I think we need to rip off the band-aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz told moderator Jake Tapper.

One of McCarthy’s concessions to GOP hard-liners in his turbulent ascension to the speakership included a rule change that allowed for a single member of Congress to file a “motion to vacate.”

