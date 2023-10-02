Kourtney Kardashian reveals who is ACTUALLY in the ‘Not Kourtney’ group chat after sister Kim claimed it was her close friends amid their ongoing feud

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kourtney Kardashian has debunked sister Kim Kardashian’s claims that her friends are in an anti-Kourtney group chat.

The TV personality, 44, notably feuded with the SKIMS founder, 42, during the season four premiere of The Kardashians.

She has since taken to Instagram to prove her friends are not involved, sharing a screenshot friends Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck say ‘trolls’ are attacking them over Kim’s claims.

Kourtney later confirmed who was in the chat by replying to a fan’s comment under a post from her baby shower.

“Are those friends on the ‘not Kourtney group chat’ Because if so we don’t need them there,” one fan wrote, to which the Poosh founder replied, “No, the members of that chat are Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed.’

To show that her friends were not participating in the chat, she shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between her close friends Simon Huck and also Allie Rizzo Sartiano on her Instagram stories on Friday.

Allie had written, “Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?” with Simon replying with: ‘OMG please! These trolls keep DMing me and accusing me of being in the other chat.”

Sartiano typed: “I think they once knew that we are afraid of meaningless, endless talk. I mean, we’ll debrief over a martini, but I’m fidgeting for a group chat that didn’t exist.”

Simon then wrote: ‘Kim threw us all under the bus with not one real friend on the chat.’

The commotion started when Kim confronted her older sister on the phone about concerns about changes in her personality since Kourtney’s May 2022 wedding to rocker Travis Barker.

‘You’re a different person. We’re all talking about it,” the Skims founder revealed, referring to the group featuring sisters Khloe, 39, Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 26. “We’re all confused and we’re in a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney.”

Kim also claimed that Kourtney’s children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, had also all “come to her with issues they are having” about their mother.

The interaction ended with a tearful Kourtney calling Kim a “selfish narcissist” and telling her, “You’re just a witch and I hate you.” Many of Kourtney’s fans seem to agree with the sisters’ assessment.

The problem isn’t Kim,” one candid follower said.

‘The problem is that you don’t know who you are. You are lost. You’ve lost yourself in your husband and you can’t help the fact that you don’t know who you are, so you attack the only person who is so strong in himself.’

They ended the message with a cruel “you’re pathetic.”

“That one girl who turns into whoever she’s dating…” another commented. “Why did she take away Travis’ entire personality? Lmao copy and paste,” a third wrote.

Defense: To show that her friends did not participate in the chat, she shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between her close friends Simon Huck and also Allie Rizzo Sartiano

‘Threw under the bus’: Simon then wrote: ‘Kim threw us all under the bus while not one real friend was on the chat’

Pushing back: Kourtney also pushed back on her sisters after learning they had a ‘Not Kourtney’ chat to talk about her

Many have jumped to the mother-to-be’s defense.

“I’m sorry Kourtney that your sisters and friends are so mean to you. You don’t deserve that. Cut them off and be happy that’s not a real family,” one observer advised.

“You look beautiful pregnant,” one comforting fan commented alongside a post promoting Kourtney’s Boohoo collaboration.

‘It’s sad to read about the problems you have with Kim. Just be true to yourself, because you can’t choose your family, but you can choose your friends.”