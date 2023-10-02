Bianca Rodrigues Grimes: Brazilian Model and Wife of Luke Grimes, Residing with the Yellowstone Star in Montana

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Luke Grimes has been open about his role in Yellowstone and his growing music career, but not much is known about his wife of five years, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes.

The two married in November 2018 and moved to Montana, where Yellowstone is filmed.

The actor, 39, hasn’t spoken much about Bianca, 27, other than through social media posts, but he expressed his devotion to her during a July 2023 interview with USA Today:

‘I just wanted to make it very clear. I am a very married person and I love my wife to death. We’ll be together forever.’

So, who is his eternal person?

Bianca Rodrigues Grimes and Luke Grimes married on November 21, 2018 and live in Montana

Bianca is not regularly active on social media, but has posted several selfies

Bianca was a successful model in Brazil before moving to the US to pursue career opportunities. She has posted several photos of herself during photo shoots on her Instagram

Who is Bianca Rodrigues Grimes?

Bianca is a Brazilian model who moved to the US to pursue more modeling opportunities.

Most of the modeling photos posted to her Instagram are outdoor photos taken on location in California and Brazil.

She doesn’t mention her modeling agency, but has tagged photographers and makeup artists in the images.

She hasn’t posted many modeling photos lately, but remains busy with projects outside of the fashion industry.

She and Luke share two Bengal cats named Buck and Zelda. She has posted several photos of the animals on her Instagram

She is an animal lover

There may have been fewer swimsuit photos lately, but Bianca has been showing her Instagram followers plenty of her two feline friends: Buck and Zelda.

The Bengal cats have been spotted several times on her social media and even have their own Instagram account: @buckandzelda.

Their Instagram bio says they are: “Livin’ in the meow,” and they have almost 300 followers.

The cats are playful and love to lounge on chairs and couches near the windows and look out over the idyllic Montana landscape.

They also love to play, and a 2021 video shows one of them jumping high into the air in search of a gray toy mouse.

Her cats have a separate Instagram page under the handle @buckandzelda, which features photos and videos of both cats in the Montana home

She loves to travel

The model and her husband live in Montana, but they also have an Airstream trailer that they like to take on road trips.

Bianca shared several photos from their travels, including one to Taos, New Mexico, in July 2021.

Other saved stories come from various states, including New York, Tennessee, Texas and Nevada.

One location in Montana she’s excited to get away from is The Green O — a luxury resort she raved about in November 2022.

You can also use them lounging on the beach, going out to restaurants or rock climbing.

She is a supportive friend and wife

Luke’s star begins to rise in the music industry, and Bianca enjoys it.

According to Rolling stoneshe and Luke listen to music together, and are big fans of country singer Colter Wall.

Bianca had the chance to meet their idol in July 2021 and called him: ‘A great and down-to-earth guy.’

She is also there for Luke when he walks the red carpet and for his musical performances.

Bianca has made several social media posts with her husband over the years, including birthday and anniversary tributes, both at their home in Montana and while traveling

Luke recently performed at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30 and posted an Instagram photo of them kissing on stage with the caption: ‘To the only one who really matters’

Bianca was spotted supporting him at his Stagecoach Festival debut on April 30 in Indio, California, and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans… or Luke.

The actor posted a photo of him and Bianca during his set at the festival with the caption: “To the only one who really matters.”

Other photos on her account include photos of the couple on the red carpet and celebrating birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

The couple has no children together or from previous relationships.