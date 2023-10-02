Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hajj Hassan arrives in Qatar to partake in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Food Security

    By

    Oct 1, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas al-Hajj Hassan, arrived today in the State of Qatar, where he will be participating in the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Food Security and Agricultural Development, under the slogan: ldquo;Towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.rdquo;

    The conference aims to discuss the situation of agriculture and food security in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, determine priorities, and agree on how to address the challenges related to enhancing food security.

    Heading anbsp;delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Hajj Hassan will partake in the opening of ldquo;Expo Qatar 2023rdquo;, which is hosted by Doha under the slogan ldquo;Green Desert, Better Environmentrdquo;, under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and in the presence of the Qatari Prime Ministernbsp;Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassimnbsp;Al Thani.

    This exhibition embodies the principles of quot;Qatar National Vision 2030quot;nbsp;which places environmental management and sustainable development at the top of goals and priorities.

