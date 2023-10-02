Agriculture Minister meets with his Tunisian counterpart

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture,nbsp;Abbas Hajj Hassan, met this afternoon with his Tunisian counterpart, the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Abdel Monem Belati, as both are currently present in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The encounter was a chance to discussnbsp;matters of concern to the agricultural sector in both countries, in addition tonbsp;signing an understanding memorandum between Lebanon and Tunisia.

In this context, Hajj Hassan invited his Tunisian counterpart to visit Lebanon to sign a memorandum of understanding quot;to establish a Levantine-Maghreb partnership.

=========R.Sh.

