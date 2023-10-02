Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Beirut First Club wins over Al-Hikma Beirut as champion of 2nd Doha International Basketball Tournament

    NNA – Beirut First Club was crowned champion of the second Doha Qatari International Basketball Tournament, defeating Al-Hikma Beirut, champion of the first edition, 90-62, in the final match that took place between them on Saturday evening in the Al-Gharafa Club hall near Doha.

    Winning the title was the best preparation for the Beirut First Club team, which will participate starting tomorrow in the Arab Club Championship, which is also hosted by the Qatari capital.

    It is worth noting that Lebanese Coach Joe Ghattas won the title in its first edition with the al-Hikma Beirut and in its second with Beirut First Club.

