NNA – The Kurdistan Workers#39; Party, which Turkey and Western countries classify as a quot;terroristquot;, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Ankara on Sunday, which resulted in the injury of two police officers, according to Agence France-Presse.

The party told the ANF agency, which is close to the Kurdish movement, that quot;a guerrilla operation was carried out against the Turkish Ministry of the Interior by a team affiliated with the Khaledin Brigade.quot;

