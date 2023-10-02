Louisiana Tech Suspends Linebacker Brevin Randle for Stomping on UTEP Player’s Head During Game

Images of Randle’s punch went viral online after Louisiana’s win against UTEP

Bulldogs athletic director Eric Wood says the player realizes it was “wrong.”

Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely on Saturday, a day after he was caught on camera stomping on the head of a UTEP player who was face down after a play.

Randle was not flagged by officials in the second quarter of the Bulldogs’ 24-10 victory in El Paso, Texas, on Friday night, but video of the play went viral on social media.

UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard was on the field after a play and appeared seemingly injured when Randle got up by pushing Hubbard down and then kicking his foot back into the side of the opponent’s helmet.

La athletic director Eric Wood. Tech released a statement saying he and coach Sonny Cumbie met with Randle on Saturday.

“In his conversation with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequences of that action. Our university, athletic department and football program believe in culture, class and competitive excellence and that was not demonstrated in any way at that time.”

UTEP coach Dana Dimel had revealed that the officials admitted they missed the incident that night.

“The referee, who I admire enormously, came by at half-time and very politely said that he had missed it,” Dimel said via the El Paso Times.

‘That’s part of the game. (The official) was a class act, I really appreciated that.’

It is unclear whether Randle will be hit with an official NCAA ban accompanying his Louisiana suspension.

Randle is a senior transfer from Stephen F. Austin, who is second on the team in tackles with 46.

Louisiana went on to win the game 24-10 on a 67-yard punt return from Smoke Harris.

Tire Shelton opened the game with a one-yard rushing touchdown, which was set up by an 85-yard catch and run by Cyrus Allen. He finished with 104 rushing yards on 16 carries.