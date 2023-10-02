Pope Francis calls for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia

NNA – Pope Francis called for quot;arbitrating the language of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan,quot; expressing his hope that an agreement would be reached to end the humanitarian crisis between them, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Pope said after his usual sermon, which he delivered today, Sunday, in St. Peterrsquo;s Square: ldquo;These days, I am following the tragic situation of refugees in Nagorno-Karabakh.rdquo;

Addressing the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace, he added: ldquo;I reiterate my call for dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I hope that the negotiations between the two parties, with the support of the international community, will contribute to reaching a long-term agreement that will end this humanitarian crisis.rdquo;

