Karami congratulates Derian on the successful completion of the Sharia Council elections

NNA – Head of the quot;Dignity Movementrdquo; and member of the ldquo;National Accordrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Faisal Karami, contacted this afternoon the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian, congratulating him on ldquo;the success of the electoral process for the Supreme Sharia Council in all of Lebanon and its completion in a manner befitting the nation and the Sunnis in Lebanon.quot;

Karami praisednbsp;the transparency of the elections and the final vote count procedure.

He also expressed hisnbsp;wishes for a successful mandate to all the winners, pledging continued support to His Eminence the Mufti in the forthcoming entitlements and challenges that endanger religion and values.

nbsp;

============R.Sh.

nbsp;