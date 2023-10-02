Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Karami congratulates Derian on the successful completion of the Sharia Council elections

    By

    Oct 1, 2023

    NNA – Head of the quot;Dignity Movementrdquo; and member of the ldquo;National Accordrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Faisal Karami, contacted this afternoon the Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul-Latif Derian, congratulating him on ldquo;the success of the electoral process for the Supreme Sharia Council in all of Lebanon and its completion in a manner befitting the nation and the Sunnis in Lebanon.quot;

    Karami praisednbsp;the transparency of the elections and the final vote count procedure.

    He also expressed hisnbsp;wishes for a successful mandate to all the winners, pledging continued support to His Eminence the Mufti in the forthcoming entitlements and challenges that endanger religion and values.

    R.Sh.

    By

