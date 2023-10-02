British Prime Minister: We are making good progress in reducing inflation

NNA – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that ldquo;his government is making good progress on reducing inflation,rdquo; while setting his priorities at the beginning of the annual conference of the ruling Conservative Party, according to quot;Sky News Arabiaquot;.

Sunak told the BBC: quot;Inflation makes people feel poorer, and the sooner we get it down the better. That#39;s why it#39;s the right priority for us and we#39;re making good progress.quot;

He added: quot;Inflation in Britain is expected to decline to about 5 percent by the end of the year.quot;

According to the agency, Sunak has fulfilled one of five major pledges he set at the beginning of the year.

On September 20, official data showed that annual consumer price inflation in Britain unexpectedly fell to 6.7 percent in August, reaching its lowest level in 18 months.

