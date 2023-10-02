Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Tennessee Wide Receiver Bru McCoy Endures Severe Leg Injury, Promptly Rushed to Hospital in Victory against South Carolina

    McCoy suffered the injury when he was tackled by the Gamecocks’ Marcellas Dial
    Vols head coach Josh Heupel admitted things “didn’t look good” for his wide receiver
    Published: 12:26 EDT, October 1, 2023 | Updated: 12:39 EDT, October 1, 2023

    Tennessee Volunteers star Bru McCoy was rushed to the hospital on Saturday night after suffering a gruesome leg injury during their win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

    With just over six minutes of the second quarter to play, McCoy caught a short pass from quarterback Joe Milton before being tackled by South Carolina’s Marcellas Dial.

    As Milton tried to thwart him, the wide receiver’s right leg bent uncomfortably and appeared to twist at a 90-degree angle as he lay on the turf in obvious pain.

    Teammate Jacob Warren and Tennessee medics quickly treated him on the field before he was evacuated and taken to the hospital.

    It is believed McCoy is being evaluated at UT Medical Center in Tennessee after sustaining the injury.

    Tennessee’s Bru McCoy was taken to the hospital on Saturday after suffering a horrific leg injury

    McCoy’s right leg appeared to twist at a 90-degree angle after sending a heavy tackle

    Vols head coach Josh Heupel plans to provide an update on his player’s condition in the coming days.

    After Saturday night’s game, which Tennessee ultimately won 41-20, Heupel admitted that the injury “didn’t look good.”

    “I hate what happened to Bru,” he told reporters. ‘We will get more information tomorrow or Monday.

    “Everyone could tell it was a lower-body injury that didn’t look good. There’s no one better than him.’

    McCoy entered Saturday’s game as the Vols’ second-leading receiver with 196 yards on 15 receptions. He had recorded two receptions for 21 yards before damaging his leg.

    The 23-year-old is currently in his second season at Tennessee after transferring from USC, although his chances of playing again this season now appear slim.

    South Carolina’s Marcellas Dial came in with the tackle after McCoy caught a pass

    When the Vols wide receiver was thwarted, his right leg appeared to be crushed on impact

    His leg appeared to be twisted at a 90 degree angle as he lay on the turf in obvious pain

    Quarterback Milton said of his teammate’s horror injury: “I really, honestly, didn’t want to go back out there.

    ‘Just because I know how hard he worked. Loss of words.’

    McCoy, who caught 21 passes for USC in 2020 and caught 52 passes for 667 yards and four touchdowns last year, was ESPN’s No. 27 overall recruit in the 2019 class.

    He did not play for USC in 2021 after being arrested for suspicion of intimate partner violence, though no charges were ever filed.

