NY Pastor, Father of 3 Young Kids, Arrested for Production of Child Pornography

NEW YORK, NY (DOJ) — After receiving an online tip reporting an individual being sexually active with minor children, FBI’s Long Island Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at Jose Saez, Jr.’s home in Brentwood, NY.

Upon execution of the search warrant, agents conducted a cursory review of the subject’s cell phone and found numerous videos that contained child pornography. Saez was arrested and charged with production of child pornography.

Saez is a pastor at a local church and is the father of three minor children. If you are a victim of Jose Saez Jr., or have any information concerning Jose Saez, Jr., please call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or you can report a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

“The production of child pornography is one of the most horrendous crimes we deal with in our society. It is even more concerning when the crime is allegedly committed by a leader in a local house of worship,” said James Smith, Assistant Director in Charge of FBI New York. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children and working with our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend predators who carry out these appalling crimes.”

