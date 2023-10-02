FPM denies circulated news that Aoun, Bassil’s convoy was subjected to provocation during their Bekaa Valley tour

NNA – The Free Patriotic Movement#39;s media and communication committeenbsp;categorically denied, in an issued statement this evening,nbsp;the circulated news that the convoy of President General Michel Aoun and MP Gebran Bassil was subjected to provocative acts or to any incident of any kind during the two-day tour in Central and Northern Bekaa this weekend.

The statement affirmed that the tour was crowned with success and characterized by popular warmth, openness and communication with many of the region#39;s prominent dignitaries.

nbsp;

