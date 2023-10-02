Ukrainian Naval Forces Embark on Bold Raid to Target Putin’s Key Naval Base in Occupied Crimea

Frogmen from the Brotherhood Battalion targeted an electronic warfare station

Dramatic footage shows the moment Ukrainian commandos on jet skis launched a daring attack on Vladimir Putin’s naval stronghold in occupied Crimea.

After traveling 200 kilometers by sea from the nearest Ukrainian-occupied territory, twenty members of the Brotherhood battalion boarded jet skis armed with guns, grenades and rockets.

A month of training and preparation involved the daring mission to eliminate a Russian naval headquarters before troops moved out under the cover of darkness in August.

Video shows the top team of frogmen revving their engines as they prepare to descend on a powerful electronic warfare station that was jamming Kiev’s missiles and jamming GPS systems.

Their landing made them the first Ukrainian soldiers to set foot on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula in almost a decade.

The group’s commander said the weather was on their side, providing the troops with early morning cloud cover before the sun beat down on them as they ran back to safety.

Special Forces troops relied on the stars to navigate the waters around the peninsula.

As they neared their objective, Ukrainian support ships on the other side of the peninsula shelled the enemy with machine gun fire to provide cover for the covert operation.

Incredibly, all the men involved in the seemingly impossible mission made it out alive, according to the battalion commander, who described the operation as a “miracle.”

“We decided to simply destroy the control center remotely with anti-tank weapons, damage the antennas and withdraw, which we succeeded in doing,” a commander known as Borghese told The Times.

Levan said that their battalion, with the help of Ukraine’s Western partners, is now prepared to conduct more such operations.

Commandos used boats to bombard Russian targets with machine gun fire to divert attention from secret jet ski mission

“We now have the resources to plan and execute even larger operations. There’s a lot more to come.’

The bombing of the Russian stronghold was part of a series of attacks by Kyiv’s forces in Crimea in recent weeks, turning what was a Russian safe haven into an active theater of war.

A devastating missile attack on the headquarters of Putin’s Black Sea Fleet was one of the most significant of the entire war.

The attack is believed to have killed 61-year-old Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, and wounded a total of 34 officers and 105, according to Ukraine’s Special Operations Force.