Timothee Chalamet looks dapper in a monochrome brown look with a stylish leather jacket as he steps out in New York City

Timothée Chalamet cut a smart figure in New York City this weekend when he stepped out in a brown leather blazer.

The 27-year-old actor – who is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner – made a stylish statement by combining the jacket with a brown satin button-up shirt underneath.

Continuing the monochrome look, he added pleated brown trousers and shiny brown leather Chelsea boots.

The Hollywood heartthrob appeared in good spirits as he took time to sign autographs for fans.

It comes shortly after he spent time in Paris with his new love interest, 26-year-old Kylie.

Chalamet, known for his roles in films such as Dune and Beautiful Boy, wore a thin chain.

His rich and shiny dark locks were in tufts of thick curls that he tucked behind his ears.

He held a blue marker as he interacted with his supporters in the Big Apple and signed some autographs.

The New York native spent time with Jenner last week when they attended Spanish singer Rosalia’s birthday party in France together.

Since making their relationship public at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Los Angeles, the two have continued to perform together on a scattered basis.

In early September, they accompanied each other to a New York Fashion Week dinner hosted by designer Haider Ackermann.

The two sat next to each other during the candlelit meal and both stars were dressed in black.

While neither party has spoken publicly about their pairing, Jenner has been spotted arriving and leaving Chalamet’s LA home throughout the year.

Kylie even recently revealed that her phone background is a very cozy photo of Chalamet kissing her cheek.

And while they’re on the road together, the duo doesn’t shy away from public displays of affection.

She and Chalamet were spotted in the audience at the Renaissance show talking, hugging and sharing lots of kisses.

They were then spotted together at a US Open tennis match in New York City, where they once again indulged in PDA.