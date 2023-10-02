Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    New Connecticut Gun Laws Go Into Effect

    Connecticut is ushering in its most comprehensive gun control measure since the 2013 legislation enacted following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. This new law, which was signed by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont in June, goes into effect this Sunday. Despite facing legal challenges that echo similar disputes occurring across the nation, advocates of stricter gun control remain determined to push for further firearm-related legislation.

    The recently enacted law, among its provisions, prohibits the open carrying of firearms and imposes restrictions on the sale of more than three handguns to a single individual within a 30-day period, though exceptions exist for instructors and certain other circumstances.

    “We will not take a break and we cannot stop now, and we will continue to pass life-saving laws until we end gun violence in Connecticut. Our lives depend on it,” executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, Jeremy Stein, said.

    Shortly after its passage, the law faced legal challenges from proponents of gun rights. Connecticut, known for having some of the most stringent gun laws in the United States, finds itself in company with other politically liberal states, including California, Washington, Colorado, and Maryland, which have also passed new gun-related laws this year, all of which are currently embroiled in legal battles.

    These developments come on the heels of last year’s expansion of gun rights by the U.S. Supreme Court.

