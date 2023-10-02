Police: 9-Year-Old Girl May Have Been Snatched From NY Park

Amber Alert

New York State Police said it’s possible that a 9-year-old girl who vanished while camping with her family in Moreau Lake State Park has been kidnapped.

Charlotte Sena, last seen wearing a pink Pokemon t-shirt, has not been seen since 6:15 p.m. on Saturday when she broke off from her cousins to bike a lap of the trail loop by herself.

“It wasn’t dark,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Sunday afternoon press briefing. But after 15 minutes, Charlotte had not returned to her campsite “and that’s really when the nightmare begins.”

