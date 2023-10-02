Jordyn Woods steps out in yellow Pretty Little Thing minidress covered in cut outs for Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Jordyn Woods turned the streets of Paris into her catwalk on Saturday.

The 26-year-old socialite – who showed off her hourglass figure in a sparkling pink bodysuit yesterday before posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber – showed off her toned legs in a yellow mini dress from Pretty Little Things’ latest premium collection.

Teasing a hint of skin thanks to the dress’s strategic cutouts, the business mogul walked into the Pretty Little Thing showroom in Paris.

Not one to stop there when it comes to making a fashion statement, Kylie Jenner’s longtime friend rocked a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses.

She kept her sun-kissed auburn locks tied up in an elegant, loose bun.

Happiness is a lady: Jordyn Woods, 26, stepped out in a yellow Pretty Little Thing minidress with sexy strategic cutouts on Saturday as she headed to the Pretty Little Thing showroom in Paris for Fashion Week

Futuristic chic: the model paired her yellow look with metallic silver accessories, including her bag and heels

Jordyn chose silver as the color for her accessories and wore a pair of metallic heels while holding a small handbag in the same color.

The enterprising social media influencer – who celebrated her 26th birthday this month by posing in a busty pearl corset – completed her ensemble with a chunky statement ring on one finger, alongside a polished white manicure.

It’s been a busy few months for the curvaceous beauty, including her recent reconciliation with her former Keeping Up With The Kardashians bestie after years of not speaking.

Makeup co-founders Kylie x Jordyn were spotted dining and drinking at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles in July.

However, in a bigger twist that shocked fans, DailyMail.com revealed that the on-off friends had been hanging out privately for a year leading up to their now famous sushi dinner.

The pair had an infamous feud in 2019 after Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 32, was spotted kissing Jordyn.

However, the Woods by Jordyn founder claimed nothing happened other than the kiss when she appeared on Jada Pinkett’s talk show, Red Table Talk.

Now in her healing girlhood, the pint-sized reality TV personality was spotted wearing a head-to-toe leather number while joined by her mother Elizabeth Woods in Paris on Sunday.

She opted for long braids as the hairstyle for the striking all-black ensemble, which featured several red spots at the top of Jordyn’s collar.

Future chic: She also wore huge silver reflective aviator-inspired sunglasses for a futuristic touch

Saturday is for silver: On Saturday, the clothing line founder showed off her long legs in her Pretty Little Thing ensemble

Like mother, like daughter: Elizabeth Woods proved she was just as fashionable as her superstar daughter in a chic black jacket and white pantsuit

Gorgeous in leather: The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star proved her style versatility on Sunday by showing off her incredible curves in a head-to-toe leather number

Sitting pretty: The Life of Kylie star was joined by Parris Goebel (L) as they watched the Ottolinger Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on Sunday

Following her trend of contrasting colors in her look, Jordyn added an extra pop of color to her all-black look thanks to her pointed coral heels.

She paired her heels with her chosen glasses and shielded her eyes from the sun with eclectic sunglasses in a similar coral shade to her heels.

The only thing that stayed the same across both of her standout weekend ensembles was her trusty silver handbag.

Jordyn also kept her makeup minimal to let her outfits speak for themselves and bring out her natural beauty.