Tributes Pour in for MLB Icon Tim Wakefield, Boston Red Sox Legend Dead at 57 Following Recent Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Boston Red Sox baseball legend Tim Wakefield has died at the age of 57 after a brief battle with brain cancer.

It was only revealed on Thursday that the two-time World Series champion was battling the disease, with his former teammate Curt Schilling blasted for sharing the news.

Wakefield’s death was confirmed by the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, in a statement that said: ‘Our hearts are broken by the loss of Tim Wakefield.

‘Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father and teammate, beloved broadcaster and the ultimate community leader. He has given so much to the game and to all of Red Sox Nation.

“Our deepest love and thoughts go out to Stacy, Trevor, Brianna and the Wakefield family.”

More to follow.

