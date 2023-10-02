TAMPA (HCSO) – Two males have been arrested for their involvement in a sexual battery case of a teenage girl.

On September 23, 2023, a group of teenagers gathered for a party in Plant City and engaged in underage drinking. One person became intoxicated to the point of losing consciousness. It was during this vulnerable state that Daniel Brown, 17, raped the unconscious victim.

This act was captured on video and spread on social media shortly thereafter by Ethan Eures, 18. On September 24, 2023, the victim became aware of the sexual battery through the video footage that Eures had captured. She contacted detectives, and both Brown and Eures confessed to their despicable actions.

Brown was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on September 28, 2023. Eures turned himself in at Orient Road Jail on September 29, 2023.

Brown has been charged with:

Sexual Battery by Person Younger Than 18 Upon Victim 12 or Older

Eures has been charged with:

Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child X2

Unlawful Use of Two Way Communications Device

“I am disgusted at the actions of these individuals who exploited someone in such a vulnerable state,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I extend my deepest sympathies to this young woman and admire her bravery in coming forward to our deputies. This arrest serves as a clear message to anyone believing they can violate another person. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these actions in our community, and we will ensure that this victim receives the justice she deserves.”

This investigation is ongoing; any information will come from the Public Affairs Office.

The post Florida Teen Accused of Rape; 18-Year-Old Faces Charges for Sharing Video appeared first on Breaking911.