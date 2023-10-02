At Least 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Houston-Area Family Dispute: Sheriff

TEXAS – Two were killed, and two more were hospitalized with gunshot wounds in what appears to be a shooting resulting from a romantic dispute, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting in northwest Houston Sunday morning, discovering multiple victims with gunshot injuries, Sheriff Gonzalez said on X.

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed that two people died at the scene, while two others were transported to a hospital. He did not provide additional details regarding the condition of the hospitalized victims. Initially, the sheriff had reported four fatalities in the incident.

Update #1: two persons are confirmed deceased on-scene, two others with gunshot wounds have been transported to the hospital. Incident possibly stemmed from a break-up/divorce, but not yet confirmed. The scene is contained, no active threat to neighbors/community. #HouNews https://t.co/4komi49fla

— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 1, 2023

Sheriff Gonzalez suggested that the dispute may have arisen from a breakup or divorce. However, he refrained from disclosing the identities of the individuals involved, including the suspected shooter, assuring the community that there is no ongoing threat.

