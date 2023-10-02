Frankie Bridge displays her tanned bottom in nude knickers after stripping off for a non-surgical body tightening procedure

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Frankie Bridge showed off her tanned bum in a pair of nude knickers as she received a non-surgical beauty treatment on Sunday.

The Loose Women star, 34, shared a glimpse of the body tightening procedure with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Frankie captured herself getting the treatment and showed off her perky bum as seen in a pair of nude panties.

‘Glad to see this again! Smear me. Too long! Nude briefs can only mean one thing: it’s a work day. See you in Southend,” she wrote her story.

Saturday’s singer appeared to receive an Ultracel treatment – a surgical alternative that uses High Intensity Focused Ultrasound to lift, tighten and sculpt different parts of the body.

Una Healy reunited with Frankie – when she saw her former bandmate on stage in 2:22 A Ghost Story earlier last month.

The singer, 41, told how ‘proud’ she was of the actress, 34, during her latest performance in the West End play.

Una shared a series of photos on Instagram, smiling as she posed backstage at the Apollo Theater.

She looked typically stylish in a black dress which she wore with a designer handbag and strappy open-toe heels for a night out.

Meanwhile, Frankie made sure all eyes were on her as she went braless in a beige PVC maxi dress with a side slit and showed off her toned arms.

Alongside the photo, Una wrote, “So proud of you,” and a red heart emoji.

Frankie and Una were also part of The Saturdays Vanessa White, Rochelle Humes and Mollie King.

The girls had a number of top hits, including What About Us which reached number one, but went their separate ways in 2014.

Nearly a decade later, the members have all gone on to become successes in their own right with successful TV presenting careers, baby product lines and more.

Frankie has appeared in the play next door Jaime Winstone, who starred as Jenny, until the end of the series on September 17.

She received a thunderous reception from fans for her West End debut as they were very impressed with her performance.

After her first performance, a fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Saw 2:22 A Ghost Story last night and it was fantastic! I was sad that Sophia Bush wasn’t in it because she was ill, but Frankie Bridge was an excellent replacement. Strongly recommended.’

Others praised the “fantastic” performance, in which she plays troubled protagonist Jenny’s friend Laura, who attends a dinner party at her home.

One devoted follower took to Instagram to write: ‘Met Frankie after the show tonight. Frank did a fantastic job for her West End debut! I’ve been supporting since the S Club/The Saturdays days of the early 2000s…

‘I’m so proud of her and can’t wait to see the show some more times. I have already booked the last day for both shows. Thank you for stopping and signing my program. Go crush it, Frank!!”

Earlier the same evening, she put on a loving show with her husband Wayne Bridge as he supported her during her West End performance.

The actress showed off her washboard abs in a black bralette and gave a glimpse of her ample cleavage.

The Loose Women panelist has trod the boards in the play at London’s Lyric Theater and left in plenty of stylish ensembles.

And for her final performance, Frankie left the theater looking incredibly glamorous in the black suit with jewel embellishments.

She added height to her frame with black patent mules and looked incredibly flawless with a fully bronzed makeup look.

The former footballer, 43, was smitten with Frankie as he joined her at the stage door for a photo.

Frankie and Wayne have been married since 2014 and are parents to sons Parker, nine, and seven-year-old Carter.

2:22 A Ghost Story centers on Jaime’s character Jenny, who believes her new house is haunted, but her husband Sam remains skeptical.

In the play, they argue with their first dinner guests – Jenny’s old friend Lauren, played by Frankie, and her new partner Ben – and decide to stay awake until 2:22 a.m. to discover the truth.

The West End thriller relies heavily on what’s known as stunt casting – where a celebrity, often with little or no acting experience, is given a role to sell tickets.

A range of big celebrity names have taken to the stage in the rotating cast, including Cheryl, Lily Allen and Tom Felton.

In April, it was announced that Jaime would take over for Cheryl as Jenny until September 17.

Meanwhile, Frankie has appeared in the play since August, replacing One Tree Hill actress Sophia in the role after being forced to cut her scheduled stint short following a hospital stay.

Sophia has been suffering from an illness since she became unwell in June and was flown to the US for medical treatment on the advice of doctors.

Game of Thrones star Ricky Champ plays Ben, while theater star Clifford Samuel also joins the current cast as Sam.