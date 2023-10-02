Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins: Emotional Gareth Thomas recalls the horrific abuse he gets for being gay and HIV positive: ‘I’ve been subjected to so much s**t’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gareth Thomas detailed the horrific abuse he has been subjected to because he is gay and has HIV in Sunday night’s episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former Welsh rugby player, 49, took part in the show which was filmed in Vietnam, where a host of stars were pushed to their limits on the course.

During the second episode of the series, Gareth was chosen for a one-on-one interview with the course instructors.

The show returned to TV screens with lead instructor Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and his directorial staff (DS) Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

As they interviewed him about his mindset, he revealed that he has been “subjected to s**t” all his life, but still refuses to be a victim.

He told how he remembers hearing large numbers of rugby fans chanting that he was a ‘f****t’, while people still walk away from him in restaurants because they think they can get HIV from him.

He said in his interview: ‘I struggle with myself. I have been subjected to so many things in my life, but I refuse to be a victim.”

Speaking about his rugby career, he added: “I wanted to represent my country. Those who didn’t like the fact that I was gay couldn’t drop it. I was terrified of people thinking I was gay.

‘At some matches there were people in the crowd who called me f****t for 90 minutes.

‘Ten years later I was blackmailed by someone who asked if I had HIV.’

He added: ‘HIV is not a limitation on my physical and mental capabilities, but people leave me in a restaurant, they think that’s where the transmission comes from. They’re going to shake my hand and then stop.’

Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, initially did not tell his family and friends about his condition for fear he would be “treated like a leper.”

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the body’s immune system. Those diagnosed with the virus once faced a bleak outlook.

Stars: Gareth was joined by 15 other stars from this year’s Celebrity SAS series, including MP Matt Hancock, TOWIE stars Amber Turner and James Argent, singer Siva Kaneswaran, Liberty out of the line-up

Breaking down: Elsewhere in the show, reality star Amber, 30, was also pulled in for a chat with the fierce course instructors after they accused her of being ‘arrogant’

But with modern medicine, it can be completely controlled by drugs that prevent its development into AIDS.

Gareth was joined by 15 other stars from the Celebrity SAS series this year, including MP Matt Hancock, TOWIE stars Amber Turner and James Argent, singer Siva Kaneswaran, Liberty X star Michelle Heaton and athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton are part of the line up.

Singer Gareth Gates, model and TV personality Danielle Lloyd, former glamor model Melinda Messenger, Love Island’s Montana Brown and Teddy Soares, Hollyoaks’ Kirsty-Leigh Porter and ex-footballer Jermaine Pennant are also taking up the challenge.

Elsewhere on the show, reality star Amber, 30, was also called in for a chat with the fierce course instructors after they accused her of being ‘arrogant’.

There she opened up about the abuse she receives for being on TOWIE.

She burst into tears as she explained: ‘I am an emotional person. In what I do, every move I make is judged and commented on. I get called this and that about everything. I put a lot of pressure on myself.

‘When I first came I was thrown in at the deep end and it’s hard that people have such negative opinions about me. I’ve become more mature now and in the past I couldn’t handle things very well.’

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Sunday at 9pm.