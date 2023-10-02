NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs Drives Away with Gas Can Still Attached, Sparking Fire on Pit Road During Race

Ty Gibbs left his pit box too early and still had his fuel tanker attached to his car

The tank fell off in the pits and exploded in flames as cars revolved around it

A bizarre incident during Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway allowed gas to build off-pit road during the race.

Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota pulled into the pit lane for a stop and filled up on gas.

But he drove away before a member of the pit crew could release the huge canister of fuel from the car.

Gibbs drove through the pits with the can on his car until it came loose, sparked on the pavement and caught fire.

Cars swerved around the fire as emergency services waited until the pit was clear to extinguish it.

A bizarre incident on pit road at Talladega was partially the fault of No. 54 driver Ty Gibbs

Gibbs left his pit too early, with his gas can still attached. As he left it exploded into flame.

Cars circled around the flames as emergency services rushed out to extinguish the fire

After the cars were cleared, the fire was extinguished by extinguishers once the race was completed off-pit road.

It’s a rare incident in NASCAR, with replays showing the moment the can fell off Gibbs’ car.

The fall race at Talladega is the second race in the round of 12 playoffs for the NASCAR championship.

The final race in this round is at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with four more races to follow.