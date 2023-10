EL SOBRANTE, California (KPIX) — A store clerk who tried to stop a man from stealing a third time in one day was set on fire during the confrontation. The attack left Suraj, who declined to share his last name for safety reasons, with second and third-degree burns on his face, neck, chest and shoulder.

