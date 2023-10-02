Kylie Minogue, the Pop Princess, Defies Ageism in the Music Industry to Dominate Charts with “Tension” at 55, Marking the Beginning of Her Spectacular Comeback.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Minogue is topping the charts in the UK and Australia with her new album Tension, marking an incredible comeback for the veteran pop diva.

The Can’t Get You Out of My Head hitmaker, who celebrated her 55th birthday this year, has re-energized her existing fan base while reaching a whole new generation of listeners through social media.

And now the determined pop diva has vowed to continue the momentum with even more new music, a Las Vegas residency and a possible world tour.

Kylie’s unexpected revival began this year when her single Padam Padam became a surprise viral sensation, taking over TikTok and spawning hilarious memes online.

The song’s organic popularity propelled it onto the global pop charts, making it Minogue’s biggest hit in over a decade, despite an uphill battle at radio.

Although major radio stations were criticized for ageism and sexism for refusing to play Padam Padam, fans were able to get the track into the UK top 10 through streaming and downloads.

“Of course it’s a big moment for me, but it’s a big moment for other artists, especially women, who have these kinds of biases or prejudices against them,” Kylie said. People magazine last week.

“So, like I said, I didn’t decide to do that. I was also the youngest child that I had to fight to be heard or just have my space. The negative then was: “Well, you’re 18. What do you know?” So in all the decades of my career, something has happened, and here we are,” she continued.

“I’m really proud to represent this moment, and guess what? The earth hasn’t collapsed and everyone is having a good time. It’s my age. What can I do?’

She added: “That’s my age. What can I do?’

Writing about the unexpected success of Padam Padam, George Griffiths of the Official Charts said: “It’s a confident shift, to the left, and people responded to it because of the confidence it gives and how much it feels like a Kylie single. .

“No one else probably could have done this song,” he added.

Kylie then addressed her return to the charts on social media, thanking fans for their support.

“I can’t thank you enough. My heart is overflowing with joy, so thank you so much,” she gushed.

“What another incredible and wild turn in my life and career. Thank you so much for all your love and support, to everyone who joined Padam Padam and made this possible for me. I love you, thank you very much.’

Despite the song’s success, Kylie’s producer Pete Rycroft slammed a number of British radio stations for not sufficiently supporting the song.

“It was everywhere, everyone was talking about it, and it was at least in the top two of the charts, but Radio 1 and Capital refused to play it, mainly because she’s an older woman,” he said. -he declared to The Independent.

‘No one else probably could have released this song’: Kylie received praise from music critics for Padam Padam, despite some radio stations refusing to play the song due to her age

Kylie’s midlife career resurgence led to a residency in Las Vegas, which resulted in a near-instant sellout.

The first run of 10 shows sold out within hours, while a second batch of 10 dates sold out in half an hour.

There is now speculation that Kylie will extend her residency again or hit the road for a full tour.

She was rumored to be returning to Australia soon for the ARIA Awards, where she was nominated for four gongs.

The Pop Princess is up for Best Independent Release, Best Pop Release, Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year.

Kylie’s career resurgence in her 40s led to a residency in Las Vegas, which sold out 20 dates in thirty minutes.

Outside of music, Kylie has raked in millions from her branded alcohol line, Kylie Wines.

Since its launch in 2020, Kylie Wines has sold nine million bottles, making it one of the largest celebrity alcohol brands in the world.

The brand’s Prosecco Rosé is the best-selling branded rosé prosecco in the UK after less than a year on the market.

According to Now to Love, Kylie Wines has so far earned more than $13 million from the singer.

“I don’t trample grapes. I just think it’s about having the team and a good understanding… it’s about taste for me,” she previously told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’m in it for the long haul. I’m invested in it,” she added.

There seems to be an appetite for all things Kylie Minogue at the moment, with the Fever hitmaker recently relaunching her 2006 fragrance, Darling, due to popular demand.

The relaunch was so successful that the scent has already spawned a flanker called Disco Darling, named after her 2020 album Disco.

Kylie released her 17th studio album Tension on September 22.

She easily managed to fend off competition from younger pop rivals, including Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo.

In the UK, Kylie is the only female artist to have recorded No. 1 albums in five different decades; the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and 20s.

Tension also received rave reviews from fans and music critics, making it one of the most acclaimed records of his long career.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Kylie is already itching to get back into the studio to capitalize on her current momentum.

Speaking to Hits Radio, the singer was in the middle of a question and answer session with her fans when she made her confession.

“Just tell me: how many good songs can an artist have? » asked one Minogue admirer.

“I mean, you really make my day, thank you,” Kylie replied, unable to wipe the smile off her face.

She continued: “How many good songs can an artist have? I don’t know, because I already want to get back into the studio and write more.

“I feel like we’re on a roll, so I’d love to do it – even though it’s been a long time, my career has been going for a long time, right now I feel like it’s kind of the beginning of something.”

“Which is extremely exciting. So the answer is: how many songs? More.’

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Kylie admitted that she has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“Now I feel like we’re halfway through, or maybe just past the halfway point of my career,” she said.

“And it feels like a good time where I have the energy and the health and the verve and the enthusiasm and the audience to do it.”