Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    News

    Husband, Wife & Dog Found Dead After Grizzly Bear Attack At Canada’s Banff National Park

    By

    Oct 2, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Husband, Wife & Dog Found Dead After Grizzly Bear Attack At Canada’s Banff National Park

    CANADA – Parks Canada has reported an attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park, where two individuals lost their lives in a grizzly bear attack. According to a statement issued by Parks Canada on Saturday night, they received an alert late Friday from a GPS device indicating a bear attack originating within Banff National Park, specifically in the Red Deer River Valley west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

    Due to weather conditions at the time, helicopter use was not possible. Consequently, the response team had to travel by ground throughout the night to reach the location.

    The response team reached the site overnight, where they discovered two deceased individuals. The couple’s dog was also found mauled to death. The agency said they had to euthanize the bear due to its aggressive behavior on scene.

    Parks Canada has implemented an area closure around Red Deer and Panther valleys, and this closure will remain in effect until further notice.

    Banff National Park, which annually attracts over four million tourists, is home to both grizzly and black bears.

    The post Husband, Wife & Dog Found Dead After Grizzly Bear Attack At Canada’s Banff National Park appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tech Firm Abandons Four-Day Week Trial Due to Increased Staff Stress and Contrary Results

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Amy Dowden, 33, RETURNS to Strictly amid breast cancer battle… as she thanks co-stars for their support and admits she ‘dreams every night about dancing again’

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried rejects request from Ukraine-based FTX victim to testify remotely

    Oct 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tech Firm Abandons Four-Day Week Trial Due to Increased Staff Stress and Contrary Results

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Amy Dowden, 33, RETURNS to Strictly amid breast cancer battle… as she thanks co-stars for their support and admits she ‘dreams every night about dancing again’

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried rejects request from Ukraine-based FTX victim to testify remotely

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    FTX spent $1 million removing one doorway and adding another after a dispute over feng shui, biography says

    Oct 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy