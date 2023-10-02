Husband, Wife & Dog Found Dead After Grizzly Bear Attack At Canada’s Banff National Park

CANADA – Parks Canada has reported an attack in Alberta’s Banff National Park, where two individuals lost their lives in a grizzly bear attack. According to a statement issued by Parks Canada on Saturday night, they received an alert late Friday from a GPS device indicating a bear attack originating within Banff National Park, specifically in the Red Deer River Valley west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch.

Due to weather conditions at the time, helicopter use was not possible. Consequently, the response team had to travel by ground throughout the night to reach the location.

The response team reached the site overnight, where they discovered two deceased individuals. The couple’s dog was also found mauled to death. The agency said they had to euthanize the bear due to its aggressive behavior on scene.

Parks Canada has implemented an area closure around Red Deer and Panther valleys, and this closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Banff National Park, which annually attracts over four million tourists, is home to both grizzly and black bears.

