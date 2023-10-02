Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Will Donald Trump Save Kevin McCarthy From a Far-Right Coup?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    As hardline House Republicans prepare to force a vote on the removal of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week, there’s one man they hope will stay out of the GOP drama: Donald Trump.

    While never quite predictable, Trump likely has the power to save McCarthy, should the California Republican—as expected—face a “motion to vacate” vote. (Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that he intended to offer the motion this week.)

    But McCarthy’s detractors don’t seem to think Trump will speak up for McCarthy.

