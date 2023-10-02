Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Taylor Swift Arrives at MetLife Stadium to Watch Travis Kelce Play, Again

    Taylor Swift found her way to another NFL stadium on Sunday—not to perform to a sell-out crowd of admirers as part of her much-hyped Eras Tour, but to support her new NFL superstar beau Travis Kelce.

    Swift arrived at MetLife stadium in New Jersey around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, walking through a security checkpoint dressed in a black top, jean shorts, and black boots—about 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

    It was an expected appearance for the pop star, who broke the internet last weekend when she showed up to Kelce’s game unannounced—boisterously cheering on her new heartthrob from a luxury suite alongside his mother.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

