Antiques Roadshow guests surprised at value of late England and Leeds United footballing legend family member’s sporting memorabilia and war medals

Some relatives of the late Leeds United and England footballer Eric Stephenson were left stunned after bringing some of the sportsman’s sporting memorabilia and war medals to be valued at the Antiques Roadshow during Sunday’s episode.

The BBC One show stopped for filming at Roundhay Park in the West Yorkshire city of Leeds and two guests traveled from Spain to bring back some items kept in their family.

They presented pundit Raj Bisram with some England football caps that Eric, real name Joseph Eric Stephenson, won for playing against Ireland and Scotland during his football career, which lasted from 1935 to 1941.

The mother-son-to-be also brought along some war medals that were presented to Eric during his military career after he left Leeds in 1941 to become a major in the Gurkha Rifles.

Eric died on active service in British Burma in September 1944 and is buried in the Taukkyan War Cemetery, Myanmar.

Mementos: Family of late Leeds United and England footballer Eric Stephenson were amazed at the value of his sports memorabilia and war medals at the Antiques Roadshow on Sunday

Champion: They presented pundit Raj Bisram with some England football caps that Eric, real name Joseph Eric Stephenson, won playing against Ireland and Scotland during his career

The guest explained, “He was my late grandfather. He lived locally in Leeds… I live in Spain but my grandmother lives here and I have many memories of this.”

Pundit Raj said: ‘He was a Leeds legend. He actually had two careers: this football career and then of course the war came.’

The other guest explained, “He enlisted in October ’39, a month after the war broke out, and initially he was given the role of physical training instructor, but after maybe two years he felt like he wasn’t doing enough . play a more active role.

“He actually went to Sandhurst, where he left as a non-commissioned officer in the Indian Army and he led a company of Gurkhas, and he served in three campaigns.

‘He was killed on September 8, 1944.’

Raj replied, “A very brave one, no doubt about it. He came from an extremely humble background as he came from Leytonstone in London and as his parents didn’t have much money they moved to Roundhay here in Leeds.

‘And he did a trial for Leeds and because his family didn’t have much money he thought he should go to work and not become a professional, but Leeds were really good for him.

‘When he was 16 or 17, I think, they offered him a contract, and it was £12 a week, which was a lot of money in those days!

Change: The mother-son also brought with him some war medals which were presented to Eric during his military career after he left Leeds in 1941 to become a major in the Gurkha Rifles (Eric pictured for Leeds United during the 1936/1937 football season)

Career: At the age of 16 or 17, Leeds United offered Eric a contract, paying £12 per week, which would allow him to play football full-time and support his family (Eric pictured for Leeds United during the 1936/1937 football season)

Special moment: Two guests came from Spain to bring items that were kept in their families

“He didn’t have to go out and do physical work, he could continue playing football and support his family, so it’s a beautiful story.”

The guests insisted that they would never sell the items, but Raj revealed the values ​​anyway.

He valued the two football caps at between £1,200 and £1,500, and the four war medals at £80 to £120 each.

Antiques Roadshow continues on Sunday October 8 on BBC One at 8pm.