Taylor Swift Fans Flock to MetLife Stadium in Anticipation of Chiefs vs. Jets Game, Anxious to Catch a Glimpse of Taylor Supporting Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium for her second match as Kelce’s girlfriend

Fans in the parking lots were more excited about her appearance than the match

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fans packed the MetLife Stadium parking lots hours before kickoff, but not just because of the game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Instead, Taylor Swift fans flocked to the tailgate of the same stadium where the pop star rocked for three nights during her Eras Tour in May.

With the latest development in Swift’s life being her whirlwind romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, ‘Swifties’ began packing the stadium for a chance to see her.

Images from the tailgates outside the parking lot show fans dressed as Ms. Swift and others in various Kelce-Swift-related merchandise.

It all leads to Sunday Night Football, where Kelce hopes to lead the Chiefs over the hapless Jets.

Fans piled into the MetLife Stadium parking lots to prepare for Taylor Swift’s arrival

Swift will likely be there to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play the New York Jets

Some fans wore clothes bragging about knowing Kelce prior to his relationship with the star

Others came dressed as Swift herself before entering the stadium

At MetLife Stadium, more images of Swifties began to leak as the game approached

A group of fans spotted before the game were flying a flag that read “Taylor Swift 2024: Save America Again.”

Others dressed up as Swift herself – with one Borderline cosplaying as the pop star from her ‘Red’ era.

Some fans seemed to brag about knowing Kelce’s greatness before he dated the “Fearless” singer.

One wore a jacket that read “Travis Kelce I Knew You Before Taylor,” while another wore a T-shirt that read “I’ve been in my Travis Kelce era.”

Once fans entered the stadium, more photos began to trickle out of the signs aimed at the Chiefs tight end. One woman held a sign with words meant to mimic Swift’s hit “You Belong With Me.”