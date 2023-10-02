Unexpected Heatwave Hits Northeast and Midwest: Sweltering Sunshine and Record-Breaking 90s Temperatures

Summer returns before fall arrives in the Northeast and Midwest

Temperatures are expected in the 80s and 90s all week

The Twin Cities Marathon had to be canceled at short notice due to the heat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Americans in the Northeast and Midwest are experiencing a second coming of summer as the sun sets and temperatures reach the 80s and 90s.

Meteorologists predict New York City will see temperatures above 80 degrees starting in October, just days after heavy rain caused significant flooding.

Midwestern cities such as Chicago, Minneapolis and Cincinnati recorded highs of 84, 90 and 84 respectively on Sunday, with several days of similar heat ahead.

Twin Cities Marathon canceled on Sunday at short notice because officials said they were concerned about illnesses caused by the unseasonably warm weather.

The heat is expected to linger over much of the Midwest and Northeast through midweek until an informal cooldown hits the area in October.

New Yorkers were out and about in Prospect Park on Sunday, enjoying the sun after two days of heavy rain swept through the area

Cities across the country saw temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s on Sunday

Chicago saw a high of 83 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday and the same temperature on Tuesday, along with a high of 81 degrees on Monday and Wednesday.

In Minneapolis, similarly, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and possibly reach 90 degrees through Tuesday before the much cooler 60s and 70s move in.

The heat in the Twin Cities area was so concerning that organizers of the annual Medtronic Marathon canceled the event just hours before it started.

Officials attributed the cancellation to “EAS Black Flag” weather conditions in a press release notifying runners of the cancellation.

“Twin Cities In Motion and our partners are saddened to not be able to hold the races that runners have been aiming for for months, but the safety of participants and the community will always be our primary concern,” organizers shared.

“Extreme heat conditions can tax both runners and our emergency medical response systems. We ask the entire running community to come together for the safety of all involved,” the release continued.

Temperatures are expected to break records in the Northeast on Tuesday.

Residents of Bangor, Maine will see a high of 80 degrees, which is similar to the previous daily high record in October, which was set in 2000 at 77 degrees.

Concord, New Hampshire – a city often recognized for its foliage and picturesque fall atmosphere – will be 85 degrees warmer than the 1967 record.

Meanwhile, Westfield, Massachusetts is expected to reach 84 degrees Fahrenheit. According to him, that temperature would break the record of 83 from 1927 FOX Weather.

Record temperatures are expected across New England this week

New Yorkers in Prospect Park Sunday after the rain

Cars in floodwaters on the FDR Freeway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023

In New York City, the Weather Channel reported Sunday that temperatures reached a high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New York, temperatures will still be well in the high 70s.

Monday and Wednesday are expected to reach 79 degrees, while Tuesday could be the warmest day of the week with a high of 81 degrees.

The number is still far from the record breaking 94 degrees Fahrenheit recorded on October 6, 1941. Similarly, on October 2, 2019, there was a temperature of 93 degrees.

The sunshine may be welcomed by New Yorkers looking to dry out after the devastating rainstorm that hit the area Friday and Saturday.

More than 3 inches fell at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday, the National Weather Service said. This surpassed a previous record set in 1960.

Brooklyn experienced temperatures of more than 9 inches on Friday, while an area in the hipster mecca recorded 1 inch in one hour.