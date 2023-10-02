The Real Housewives of New York City Brynn Whitfield was evicted from NYC apartment in 2014 … amid ongoing tax troubles

<!–

Amid her ongoing tax troubles, Brynn Whitfield has a history of financial troubles, as a new report reveals she was evicted from a New York City apartment in 2014.

The 36-year-old reality star was assessed by, according to court documents The American sunfaced eviction proceedings from a studio apartment she lived in on the Upper East Side after paying “nearly $7,000 in rent.”

The Real Housewives of New York City personality — who, according to the outlet, is behind “approximately $30,000 in back taxes” — initially started renting the apartment in 2013.

In court documents, the landlord said that after a year-long lease on the home expired, they agreed to rent the property to Whitfield on a monthly basis at a rate of $2,500.

The Indiana resident and two people she shared the property with, named Jane and John Doe in court documents, were served with eviction notices in August 2014.

The reality star faced eviction proceedings over a studio apartment she lived in on the Upper East Side after falling behind on payments on ‘nearly $7,000 in rent’

An attorney for the landlord said in court filings that after the term expired, Whitfield, a communications professional, “remained in possession of the property without the consent of the petitioner-landlord.”

According to court documents, the socialite was in arrears for the months of July 2013 and October, November and December of that year.

According to court documents, Whitfield was behind on payments on the past due balance accrued in January and February 2014.

In October 2014, the landlord asked the court to issue a “final judgment” against Whitfield and her two co-tenants.

Also, ‘a writ of eviction would be issued against them to remove the respondents from possession thereof, and to issue a judgment for the rent arrears.’

A judge ruled against Whitfield in the case and ordered her to repay the outstanding balance.

According to a recent report from The American sunLos Angeles officials confirmed in July that Whitfield was about $28,000 behind on her taxes.

The outstanding balance is the result of an outstanding 2021 tax lien of $11,359; and a $16,487 tax lien from the IRS for 2019.

Whitfield is a newcomer to the cast of Big Apple, as she was brought on for the show’s 14th season.

According to Bravo, she is “searching for what she really wants out of life and trying to heal from past hardships.”

“She longs for stability and the kind of family she longed for as a child, but her fear of commitment and busy schedule exploring the world often get in the way of that.”

Financial troubles have plagued other notable names in the affluent Real Housewives universe in the past, including Kim Zolciak, Teresa Giudice and Erika Jayne.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.