NBC’s Coverage of Sunday’s Chiefs-Jets NFL Game Puts Taylor Swift in the Spotlight

The action may have taken place on the playing field during Sunday night’s NFL game, but NBC missed no opportunity to spotlight the Kansas City Chiefs’ most famous fan in the suites.

Taylor Swift attended her second straight NFL game on Sunday, cheering on Kansas again amid rumors that she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have begun a romance.

NBC cameras captured her in a suite alongside other famous faces, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and filmmaker Shawn Levy. She was celebrated and cheered as the Chiefs scored a first-quarter touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

In addition, NBC aired trailers for her upcoming concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which kicks off on October 13, and is cut to footage of Times Square, where video highlights from Swift’s Eras Tour were shown on one of the giant screens.

The NFL also got in on the action, posting images of Swift during the game.

A few days before the game, NBC used Swift’s song “Welcome to New York” in a promo for the game. The caption on the X post (formerly Twitter) read: “Taylor Made for Sunday Night.”

The game also aired one of the State Farm ads in which Kelce appears alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes and Jake From State Farm (actor Kevin Miles) – who, by the way, was seen during Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles game standing next to Kelce’s mother, Donna , fed up. other son, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles.

Swift also attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last Sunday, where she was spotted in a suite with Kelce’s mother. Unlike last week’s game, where Swift wore red — the color of the Chiefs — the singer arrived Sunday night in a black long-sleeved top, black jacket, jeans and black boots.

Swift and Kelce have not confirmed the rumors that they are dating. However, Kelce said Swift “looked great” on his New heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast from last week.

“Everyone talked about her and in a great light,” he said. “And on top of that, the day went perfectly for Chiefs fans. Of course we’ll write it all, ladies and gentlemen.’

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Kelce had tried – without success – to give Swift a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour reached Kansas City. She also performed three concerts at MetLife Stadium in May.

A spokesperson for StubHub, a ticket resale marketplace, said last week that “since Swift’s appearance at Sunday’s Chiefs game, the Jets have sold more tickets for their game against the Chiefs in a single day since the start of the season – with more than double,” according to City & Country magazine.

By the way, Swift, a Philadelphia native, told fans at a concert in Philadelphia earlier this year that she is an Eagles fan.