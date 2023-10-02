EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Doyle reveals the sobering reason why she partnered with World Vision for campaign committed to helping young girls in need

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Melissa Doyle collaborates with Worldview as an ambassador for their new 1000 Voices for 1000 Girls campaign, aimed at empowering young girls in need.

The former Sunrise presenter, 53, told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that she became involved after learning some alarming statistics about the hardships faced by many young girls in developing countries.

‘The empowerment of young women has always seemed to me to be an essential issue. The more information a young girl has about her potential opportunities in school, safety and health, the more it will impact her life in the long term,” she began.

‘It’s all about empowering young girls and I especially like this campaign. We tell the story of one girl at a time and use our voices to tell individual stories.’

Melissa said people living in Australia often take the things they have for granted, and she wanted to raise awareness of the issues girls face in poorer countries.

Melissa Doyle (pictured) partners with World Vision as an ambassador for their new 1000 Voices for 1000 Girls campaign, aimed at empowering young girls in need

“The issues they face are very different from those of my teenage daughter or any young girl in any first world country.”

She added that her daughter Natalia, 19, fully supports her involvement in the campaign, and as a mother she was proud of how compassionate today’s youth were.

“Teenagers are the first to remind you that it is up to us to change the world. Whether it’s climate change or empowering young girls, our teens today remind us to not just talk about it, but do something.”

The former Sunrise presenter, 53, told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that she became involved after learning some alarming statistics about the hardships faced by many young girls in developing countries. Pictured: Doyle with the other celebrity ambassadors

She added that the campaign was about making many small improvements in the quality of life of vulnerable girls, which will ultimately lead to greater overall improvement.

‘It recognizes the vulnerability of young girls around the world. There are girls who are forced into child marriages, girls who are taken out of school because their families cannot afford to keep them there.

“If we can slowly but surely improve one child, community and village at a time, then that’s what we’re trying to do. The journey of 1000 girls starts with 1000 votes on their behalf,” she added.

She added that her daughter Natalia (right), 19, fully supported her involvement in the campaign and as a mother she was proud of how compassionate today’s youth were

Mel is working with several other influential Australian women on the campaign, including Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne and First Nations model and advocate Samantha Harris.

Each woman tells the story of an individual girl in a developing country struggling with hardship, to make their story more relatable.

Doyle raises her voice for 12-year-old Leon, who lives in an African village without a consistent food and water supply and struggles with violence.

She says Leon hopes to be a journalist when she grows up, and this campaign aims to help her achieve that goal.