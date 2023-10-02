Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    News

    A California ranch once owned by Patrick Swayze hit the market for $4.5 million. Take a look at the charming home and the furry friends that live there.

    By

    Oct 2, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    A California ranch once owned by Patrick Swayze hit the market for $4.5 million. Take a look at the charming home and the furry friends that live there.

    Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images // Jeremy Spann

    Patrick Swayze’s former ranch estate is now being listed for $4.5 million. 
    Swayze bought the California property in the 1980s.
    The San Fernando Valley property features plenty of space for animals. 

    You can now spend your time on a sprawling, idyllic ranch once owned by actor Patrick Swayze for $4.5 million. 

    The rolling hills surrounding Southern California’s San Fernando Valley serve as the backdrop for the quiet Rancho Bizarro, named by the late “Dirty Dancing,” actor.

    The picturesque northeast Los Angeles County property has “wonderful amenities, total tranquility, and space for a broad variety of sport and livestock,” per Deasy Penner Podley real estate.

    “An indelible part of Hollywood history, this estate has numerous walking and hiking opportunities, views of the ridgetop, and private, rustic quality of life a short distance from the best parts of Los Angeles,” per the listing.

    The property is four-and-a-half acres and sits near the edge of Angeles National Forest.
    An aerial view of the Sylmar, California complex with lush green foothills in the background.

    Jeremy Spann

    Originally built in 1948, Swayze bought Rancho Bizarro in the 1980s.
    An outside view of the horse barn.

    Jeremy Spann

    Swayze used the property up until his death in 2009 from pancreatic cancer

    The compound is made up of a main residence and a tropical-themed guest house.
    The main bedroom of the guest house.

    Jeremy Spann

    The rustic primary house contains three bedrooms and five bathrooms and is over 3,500 square feet.
    The primary bedroom.

    Jeremy Spann

    Exposed ceilings with wood beams, walls with wood panels, and hardwood floors, cover much of the home.
    The living room.

    Jeremy Spann

    Meanwhile, stone tiles accentuate the outdoor spaces.
    A stone-tile patio with an outdoor fireplace and wooden dining set.

    Jeremy Spann

    A glass atrium dining area overlooks “expansive meadows, mature trees, and a large free-form pool,” per the listing.
    The dining room.

    Jeremy Spann

    The kitchen features wallpaper with a horse motif that can be found throughout the house.
    The kitchen.

    Jeremy Spann

    The “large free-form pool” surrounded by trees sits right outside the 1940s-style ranch home.
    The outdoor pool.

    Jeremy Spann

    The home is an equestrian’s dream and features a barn with 11 horse stalls, two grooming stalls, and a tack room.
    The interior of the horse barn.

    Jeremy Spann

    Swayze was known for his love of horses and owned an Arabian stallion named Tammen.

    Horse lovers can also enjoy a clubhouse viewing room that looks out into the riding arena.
    The clubhouse.

    Jeremy Spann

    The property also comes with its own animals — and plenty of room to add more.

    Jeremy Spann

    The complex has two round pens and a goat pen. Included with the purchase? Two goats and two “friendly” ducks named Baby and Johnny, after the two main characters in “Dirty Dancing.” The ducks like to lounge in the tranquil shade of the property’s huge trees, per DPP.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tech Firm Abandons Four-Day Week Trial Due to Increased Staff Stress and Contrary Results

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Amy Dowden, 33, RETURNS to Strictly amid breast cancer battle… as she thanks co-stars for their support and admits she ‘dreams every night about dancing again’

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried rejects request from Ukraine-based FTX victim to testify remotely

    Oct 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tech Firm Abandons Four-Day Week Trial Due to Increased Staff Stress and Contrary Results

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Amy Dowden, 33, RETURNS to Strictly amid breast cancer battle… as she thanks co-stars for their support and admits she ‘dreams every night about dancing again’

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried rejects request from Ukraine-based FTX victim to testify remotely

    Oct 2, 2023
    News

    FTX spent $1 million removing one doorway and adding another after a dispute over feng shui, biography says

    Oct 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy