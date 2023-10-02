A California ranch once owned by Patrick Swayze hit the market for $4.5 million. Take a look at the charming home and the furry friends that live there.

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images // Jeremy Spann

Patrick Swayze’s former ranch estate is now being listed for $4.5 million.

Swayze bought the California property in the 1980s.

The San Fernando Valley property features plenty of space for animals.

You can now spend your time on a sprawling, idyllic ranch once owned by actor Patrick Swayze for $4.5 million.

The rolling hills surrounding Southern California’s San Fernando Valley serve as the backdrop for the quiet Rancho Bizarro, named by the late “Dirty Dancing,” actor.

The picturesque northeast Los Angeles County property has “wonderful amenities, total tranquility, and space for a broad variety of sport and livestock,” per Deasy Penner Podley real estate.

“An indelible part of Hollywood history, this estate has numerous walking and hiking opportunities, views of the ridgetop, and private, rustic quality of life a short distance from the best parts of Los Angeles,” per the listing.

The property is four-and-a-half acres and sits near the edge of Angeles National Forest. An aerial view of the Sylmar, California complex with lush green foothills in the background. Jeremy Spann Originally built in 1948, Swayze bought Rancho Bizarro in the 1980s. An outside view of the horse barn. Jeremy Spann Swayze used the property up until his death in 2009 from pancreatic cancer. The compound is made up of a main residence and a tropical-themed guest house. The main bedroom of the guest house. Jeremy Spann The rustic primary house contains three bedrooms and five bathrooms and is over 3,500 square feet. The primary bedroom. Jeremy Spann Exposed ceilings with wood beams, walls with wood panels, and hardwood floors, cover much of the home. The living room. Jeremy Spann Meanwhile, stone tiles accentuate the outdoor spaces. A stone-tile patio with an outdoor fireplace and wooden dining set. Jeremy Spann A glass atrium dining area overlooks “expansive meadows, mature trees, and a large free-form pool,” per the listing. The dining room. Jeremy Spann The kitchen features wallpaper with a horse motif that can be found throughout the house. The kitchen. Jeremy Spann The “large free-form pool” surrounded by trees sits right outside the 1940s-style ranch home. The outdoor pool. Jeremy Spann The home is an equestrian’s dream and features a barn with 11 horse stalls, two grooming stalls, and a tack room. The interior of the horse barn. Jeremy Spann Swayze was known for his love of horses and owned an Arabian stallion named Tammen. Horse lovers can also enjoy a clubhouse viewing room that looks out into the riding arena. The clubhouse. Jeremy Spann The property also comes with its own animals — and plenty of room to add more. Jeremy Spann The complex has two round pens and a goat pen. Included with the purchase? Two goats and two “friendly” ducks named Baby and Johnny, after the two main characters in “Dirty Dancing.” The ducks like to lounge in the tranquil shade of the property’s huge trees, per DPP.

