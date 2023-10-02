Chrissy Teigen dons bright green cardigan and jeans while stepping out with her mother and children in LA

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chrissy Teigen was photographed spending time with her children in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The 37-year-old social media personality cut a striking figure in a brightly colored outfit as she stepped out with her daughters Luna and Esti, seven and eight months, and her son Miles, five.

The model, who recently opened up about her one regret from her first marriage, was also accompanied by her mother, Vilailuck, who stayed close to her second grandchild for much of the outing.

Teigen wore a bright green cardigan sweater on top of a low-cut black bra top as she spent time with her loved ones.

The cookbook author paired her outerwear with light blue jeans, which contrasted with jet black sandals.

The entrepreneur dressed with large sunglasses and hung a large bag over her left shoulder.

Her beautiful brunette locks were left tied in a loose bun as she enjoyed the company of her children.

Teigen shares Luna, Esti and Miles, as well as her youngest son Wren, three months, with her husband, John Legend.

The happy couple first met while working on a music video in 2006, and they tied the knot in 2013.

The two started their family when Luna was born in 2016, with Mile arriving two years later.

The model became pregnant for the third time in 2020, although she ultimately had to terminate her pregnancy for medical reasons.

Teigen and Legend, 44, then welcomed Esti, who was conceived through IVF last January.

The two shocked many when they revealed that they had added Wren, who was born via surrogacy, to their family in June.

The model spoke about parenthood during an interview with PopSugarwhere she gave some advice to expectant mothers.

The cookbook author advised her fans to “always expect everything to change and evolve.”

Teigen further stated that although she, as well as her husband, were initially put off by the idea of ​​adding a third child to their family, they soon embraced the idea of ​​a significantly more active household.

She said, “Three is just like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so outnumbered, and they’re going to survive somehow, and we’re just going to go in.’ We’re going to dive head first and it’s going to be crazy, but everything will be fine.”