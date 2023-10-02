Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs Secure 23-20 Victory in Exciting Matchup Against Jets, With Taylor Swift Supporting Boyfriend Travis Kelce

    By

    By Alastair Talbot for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 11:36 PM EDT, October 1, 2023 | Updated: 11:40 PM EDT, October 1, 2023

    Taylor Swift couldn’t pass up another opportunity to see Travis Kelce on the football field as she watched her new boyfriend play a role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

    Kelce put on a relatively quiet display at MetLife Stadium, getting six receptions for 60 yards. He has no touchdowns.

    Swift – a 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at the venue about 40 minutes before kick-off.

    Chiefs TE & Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce speaks with OT Donovan Smith during SNF

    More to follow…

