WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Taylor Swift couldn’t pass up another opportunity to see Travis Kelce on the football field as she watched her new boyfriend play a role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Kelce put on a relatively quiet display at MetLife Stadium, getting six receptions for 60 yards. He has no touchdowns.
Swift – a 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at the venue about 40 minutes before kick-off.
Chiefs TE & Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend Travis Kelce speaks with OT Donovan Smith during SNF
More to follow…
Kansas City Chiefs Secure 23-20 Victory in Exciting Matchup Against Jets, With Taylor Swift Supporting Boyfriend Travis Kelce