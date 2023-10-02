John Oliver Can’t Help Piling on Boebert in Epic ‘Last Week Tonight’ Return

HBO

With his writers back to work after a five-month strike, John Oliver had 22 weeks of news to cover in his first episode back hosting Last Week Tonight on HBO, and one story in particular seemed to stuck out: Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lewd antics at a touring production of “Beetlejuice: The Musical.”

Not that Oliver didn’t try talking about something serious—such as budgetary pressures in Italy—although he merely used that as a comedic misdirection to keep his focus on Boebert instead.

“There was some fondling and light over-the-pants hands stuff which was caught on video,” Oliver noted.

