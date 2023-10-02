Store Clerk Set on Fire with Stolen Lighter Fluid by Serial Shoplifter in Crime-Ridden Bay Area: A Horrific Event Resulting in Severe Burns

A store clerk is recovering from third-degree burns to his face, neck, chest and shoulder after he was doused with stolen lighter fluid and set on fire on September 22.

Surveillance footage revealed the horrific moment Suraj was set on fire at Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante, where he worked for five years

Homeless Kendall Burton, 38, faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson and robbery and is being held without bail

Horrifying surveillance footage has revealed the moment a Bay Area store clerk was set on fire by a homeless serial shoplifter while trying to stop him from stealing.

Suraj, who declined to give his last name for fear of being targeted again, can be seen trying to wrestle 38-year-old Kendall Burton before being doused with lighter fluid.

Covered in the stolen flammable liquid, Suraj’s head is seen being consumed by flames as another store clerk comes to his aid with a baseball bat.

The senseless crime occurred on September 22 at Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante, just north of Oakland, where Suraj has worked for the past five years, leaving him with second- and third-degree burns to his face, neck, chest and chest. shoulder.

In a post on Go Fund Me, Suraj’s wife outlined the “horrific workplace incident” that landed her husband Suraj under the care of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said CBS News that the 38-year-old faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, battery, arson and robbery, and is being held without bail.

The county’s prosecutor is Diana Becton – a progressive whose 2022 election campaign was funded by George Soros to the tune of $1 million. Crime has soared in the province, with burglaries up by a third, car thefts up by a fifth and rapes up 7.5 percent in the same year.

Meanwhile, Suraj’s wife Sabeena said there is still a long road to recovery for her husband and she is raising funds for his physical and mental care after the ordeal.

Sabeena started a fundraiser hoping for $100,000 in donations, but despite hundreds of people hoping to help, that goal is still far off.

“(Suraj) was attacked with kerosene fluid and his body set on fire by a shoplifter on September 22, 2023 while he was working at his store in El Sobrante, CA,” she wrote.

“At this time he is out of danger and is receiving treatment at Saint Fransis (sic) Memorial Hospital, SF.

‘As wounds from the (sic) burn take time to heal and recover, we are overwhelmed by the mental trauma and pressure of medical procedures.

‘We will be contacting you to request any support or contributions to this fundraiser. Your support would be invaluable and greatly appreciated.”

Suraj explained that he needs several surgeries and that his family “cries all the time” when they come to visit

Contra Costa DA Diana Becton, whose campaign received money from billionaire liberal George Soros, has overseen a 10 percent increase in crime in the city of Antioch

He described the pain he felt as a ’10’ as his wounds were cleaned, adding that he was ‘so scared’ at the time.

“I tried to cover his hand, but I don’t know. I do not know anymore. He just lit the fire on me, you know. “I just ran to the toilet and splashed water on my face,” he said.

The burn victim said “no one needs to go through situations like this” and advocated for smaller stores to have “more security” so the workplace can be safer.

Suraj explained that he needs several surgeries and that his family “cries all the time” when they come to visit.

DailyMail.com contacted the family for comment but they did not immediately respond prior to publication.