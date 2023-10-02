Mon. Oct 2nd, 2023

    Travis Kelce Departs Met Life Stadium Alone as Taylor Swift Attends Kansas City Chiefs’ Thrilling Win against NY Jets with A-List Friends

    Bad blood? Travis Kelce leaves Met Life Stadium WITHOUT ‘girlfriend’ Taylor Swift after bringing A-list friends to watch Kansas City Chiefs narrow win over NY Jets

    The singer was nowhere to be seen when Kelce said goodbye on Sunday evening
    Swift wore $695 denim shorts, a black leather jacket and red lipstick — the Chiefs’ signature color — to watch Kelce’s 23-20 win over the Jets

    By Claudia Aoraha, senior reporter for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 00:31 EDT, October 2, 2023 | Updated: 00:45 EDT, October 2, 2023

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift left MetLife Stadium separately after his win over the New York Jets on Sunday night.

    Last week, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs celebrated his triumph and left the game against the Chicago Bears side by side with his rumored lover, Taylor.

    But the singer was nowhere to be seen when Kelce said goodbye on Sunday night. He wore a relaxed white T-shirt and a black cap as he posed for a photo with fans.

    A few minutes later, Swift left the building with her entourage, arm in arm with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

    Pop star Swift showed up in $695 denim shorts, a black leather jacket and red lipstick — the Chiefs’ signature color — to watch Kelce win 23 – 20 against the Jets.

    Taylor, who stands at 6ft tall, wore black heels to cheer on her rumored 6ft tall height and was also joined by Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter and Ryan Reynolds.

    Travis Kelce was seen leaving MetLife Stadium alone after his win over the New York Jets

    Taylor Swift speaks with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs quarterback

    Her presence at the football game last week sent shockwaves through the NFL and pop world as she supported Travis alongside his parents.

    Earlier on Sunday, Kelce was all smiles as he arrived at the stadium wearing a chic $1,540 suit from designer LU’U DAN before donning his Chiefs pregame gear.

    Swift beamed and asked fans “how are you” as she walked into the stadium wearing knee-high black boots and toasted her friends before the game.

    The Chiefs scored a sensational touchdown within the first ten minutes, after which a jubilant Taylor hugged her friends in celebration.

    Swift herself sold out several nights at MetLife Stadium during a tour this year.

    Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, was absent from the start of the Jets vs. Chiefs game tonight because she chose to support her other son, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

    But she showed up in the fourth quarter and gave Taylor a hug in the VIP box.

    The NFL powerhouse’s mother was also caught chatting and cheering with Taylor last week.

    Earlier in the game, the Chiefs had a clear 17-0 points lead, but the Jets slowly crept up until the points reached 20-20.

    Harrison Butker’s 26-yard field goal then gave the Kansas City team the lead at the last minute – and sent them home with the victory.

