NNA – Al-Akhbar:

Two options before Bassil: Either Frangieh or exiting power!

Nidaa al-Watan:

Bassil continues to launch broadside against military institution!

As-Sharq:

Presidential vacuum enters its 12th month, no light at the end of the tunnel

Al-Anbaa:

Dangerous lashing out at the army… Lebanon between a rock and a hard place

