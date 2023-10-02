BUSINESS LIVE: Water group reveal investment plans; YouGov agrees fresh financing

The FTSE 100 will open at 8am Companies with reports and trading updates today include Pennon, United Utilities, YouGov, Microsalt and Peel Hunt. Read the Business Live blog from Monday 2 October below.
Fast fashion deals to reduce waste: Retailers raise fees to discourage returns
Water group reveals investment plans
Water group Pennon and United Utilities have joined industry peers to reveal plans for billions of pounds of infrastructure investment, amid concerns Brits’ water bills could rise by more than £ 150 a year to finance the measure.
Water companies have established a five-year plan to prevent 140,000 sewage spills a year.
Suppliers will invest £96 billion in the second part of the decade (almost double current levels) in proposals that the companies say will pay for 10 new reservoirs, reduce leaks and stop the equivalent of 6,800 Olympic swimming pools from spills. sewage water.
Industry body Water UK said private companies had agreed to double the number of households to receive financial support, rising from 2.0 million to 3.2 million, as the sector seeks to address public anger over wastewater being pumped into beaches and rivers during storms.
