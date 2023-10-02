Ecstatic Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry guzzle booze from the Ryder Cup trophy as their Team Europe teammates belt out ‘USA is terrified’ during hilarious victory celebrations aboard coach

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry led the chants of ‘USA is terrified’ to the tune of dance hit Freed from Desire as Team Europe last night celebrated regaining the Ryder Cup in style with their coach.

McIlroy – who led Team Europe to victory just hours after colliding with a Team USA caddy in a parking lot – was in a celebratory mood as he sang at the top of his lungs, drank champagne straight from the bottle and took a sip from the Ryder Cup trophy.

Luke Donald’s side had plenty to sing about after Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Team Europe put the demons of 2021 behind them to win 16.5 – 11.5 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

McIlroy – who defeated Sam Burns 3&1 in their singles clash ahead of the European win – and Lowry – who won three of four holes before the 18th – were filmed jumping up and down on the team bus while singing their hearts out .

They were joined by the rest of Team Europe and sang: ‘Europe’s on fire, USA are terrified!’

The official Ryder Cup social media account provided fans with an extraordinary behind-the-scenes look at the festivities in the Eternal City throughout the night.

Lowry and McIlroy were also filmed drinking from the Ryder Cup as Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’ played in the background. Captain Donald led the players in a rendition of the iconic song.

Other hilarious footage showed Francesco Molinari dancing in the coach’s aisle as the rest of the team chanted Tommy Fleetwood’s name after the Englishman won the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup stars were in a rowdy mood and were all behind Scottish star Robert MacIntyre as he sang The Proclaimers’ hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) at the top of his lungs while holding a beer.

McIlroy took center stage during the Ryder Cup celebrations, performing visibly high in an excellent three-day wave that was also full of controversy.

The Northern Ireland star was visibly emotional during the interview after Team Europe secured their victory as he received redemption for his disappointing performance in Whistling Straits three years ago.

McIlroy cruised to victory over American Sam Burns as the hosts won their seventh straight win in Europe, eventually crushing the visitors in Rome.

After a strong American fight had rattled the nerves, Tommy Fleetwood ensured his side would take the honors by securing the half-point they needed with a stunning drive to 7 yards at the par-four 16th.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald leads a rendition of Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’ on the bus

McIlroy won his first three matches at Marco Simone but lost the final fourball on Saturday evening, which took a cruel turn when he became involved in an angry altercation with Patrick Cantlay’s caddy Joe LaCava during his celebrations on the 18th green.

The row then spread to the car park and McIlroy had to be bundled into a waiting car by teammate Shane Lowry amid astonishing scenes.

The 34-year-old was furious as LaCava stood in his line of sight, twirling his cap as he tried to line what would have been a game-saving putt.

Cantlay was jeered all day by the home fans for allegedly refusing to wear his USA cap in protest at not being paid to play. After McIlroy confronted Cantlay’s tasman on the green, tempers boiled again in the parking lot.

“Going down the 18th yesterday was probably the angriest I’ve ever been in my career,” McIlroy told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘I told the American boys, I thought what was happening was shameful and I made that clear.

‘I needed that to fuel me today and it shouldn’t take away from what has been a great week. I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a little fire in our bellies.”

McIlroy fought back tears before adding: “I just wanted to win another point for Europe. Since Whistling Straits I’ve been so disappointed with my performance there, so to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me.

Rory McIlroy celebrates an iconic Ryder Cup victory by pouring champagne over his face on the 18th green

Rory McIlroy said he was fueled by his parking spot colliding with a Team USA caddy on Saturday

Team Europe captain Luke Donald poses with the trophy and wife Diane Antonopoulos as his team kisses their partners during celebrations after winning the Ryder Cup

Team Europe’s Rory McIlroy celebrates with his wife Erica after Europe regained the Ryder Cup

Captain Luke Donald of Team Europe holds the Ryder Cup Trophy with players

Ireland’s Shane Lowry and the European team roar with joy as he lifts the Ryder Cup alongside (L-R) Matthew Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludwig Aberg, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland during the official presentation

Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Team Europe teammates celebrate winning the Ryder Cup during Sunday’s singles matches

Team Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood takes the Ryder Cup trophy after winning with a 16 and a half to 11 and a half victory

“It’s been a great recovery from Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It is a young team that I think will last for a long time.’

This was an emphatic response from Europe after their 19-9 hammering at Whistling Straits in 2021 and means captain Donald may once again take charge at Bethpage Black.

The jubilant wives and girlfriends of the Ryder Cup winners planted kisses on their Team Europe partners as they also got involved in the wild festivities.

As he posed for a photo with the iconic gold trophy, Luke Donald was surrounded by his victorious team, who shared a special moment with their other halves at the end of a memorable weekend in Rome.

There was also a hilarious moment when the WAGs took a strange photo alone with Norwegian star Viktor Hovland, the only single man of Team Europe’s 12 winners.